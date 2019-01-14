Bay Area's First Hi-Fi Vinyl Bar To Open In Oakland With Bar Shiru

Inspired by the hi-fi bars in Japan, the Bay Area's first bar dedicated to playing vinyl records on a fully-analog, high-quality soundsystem is set to open in Oakland in February. Bar Shiru will be located inside the Latham Square Building (1611 Telegraph Ave.) near the Fox Theater.

The bar's owners want Bar Shiru to be a place where patrons evenly focus on listening and conversing with the music playing helping to guide conversation.

There will be a focus on jazz at the bar, but there is room for genres that tie back to jazz as well like hip-hop, electronic, soul & others. We can alsp expect artist collaborations, lectures, and other events.

As for the drinks, Eater SF says there will be updates on classic cocktails, an extensive whiskey list, local beers, sake, highballs, and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, as well.

Bar Shiru is expected to open in Mid-February. For more visit Eater.