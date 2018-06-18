The Bay Area's First Hello Kitty Cafe To Open In San Jose

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck recently completed another successful run around the Bay Area, but you won't have to wait around to get your next fix of cute treats & Hello Kitty-themed sweets because an actual cafe is set to open in San Jose's Sanata Row on Friday, June 22.

NorCal’s first Hello Kitty Mini-Cafe will drop excessive amounts of cuteness on San Jose, starting Friday, June 22 https://t.co/V3zB2btLkc pic.twitter.com/WhgZwFVKV0 — Eater SF (@eatersf) June 18, 2018

The first brick-and-mortar Hello Kitty Mini Cafe location will offer cookies, pastries, lemonades, teas, and more. You'll also be able to get merchandise like shirts, mugs, and more.

Grand opening celebrations will happen throughout the weekend at the new Santana Row store. This spot is about to be very popular.