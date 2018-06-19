Bay Area's First 100-Degree Days Of 2018 Could Come This Weekend

We've been experiencing some cooler than usual weather for the most part in the Bay Area in May & June, but that looks to change this coming weekend as temperatures are expected to rise quickly Friday & Saturday.

90s & 100s are expected to return to interior communities by weekend. Now is the time to prepare for the heat! For the latest forecast, visit https://t.co/3ddTFLgJvF. #CAwx #CAheat pic.twitter.com/JAy0rqvCq2 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) June 19, 2018

What does that mean for your weekend plans? As of right now it looks like we'll have a 90 degree sunny day at the Shoreline in Mountain View on Saturday for the final Vans Warped Tour.

Pride weekend in San Francisco is looking sunny with temperatures in the low 70s.

And if you're heading to Sonoma Raceway this weekend for some NASCAR it's expected to be in the mid 90s on Saturday & low 80s on Sunday for the big race.

Concord, Livermore, Napa & Santa Rosa should get close to, or exceed 100 degrees on Saturday.

As always, things could change, but expect the first true weekend of summer to be a warm one.