Bay Area Weather To Warm Up This Week With 70s And Sunshine

January 27, 2020
Golden Gate Bridge

Bay Area News

After some rain on Tuesday expect a warming trend in the Bay Area for the end of the week into Saturday as temperatures could be unseasonably warm and reach into the 70s.

San Jose, Fremont, and Santa Rosa are among the cities where things are expected to warm up nicely on Friday and Saturday, particularly.

A cooling trend is expected Sunday so don't make big outdoor plans to watch the 49ers just yet.

Bay Area
February