Bay Area Weather To Warm Up This Week With 70s And Sunshine

After some rain on Tuesday expect a warming trend in the Bay Area for the end of the week into Saturday as temperatures could be unseasonably warm and reach into the 70s.

One chance of rain & two chances of reaching 70s this week.

Here's your 7 day forecast:https://t.co/ePOwAfJ07W#StormWatch#BayArea pic.twitter.com/tHTWZHoVVz — Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) January 27, 2020

San Jose, Fremont, and Santa Rosa are among the cities where things are expected to warm up nicely on Friday and Saturday, particularly.

A feet up the desk weather pattern looks to be on tap this week. Weak system tomorrow might give some light rain Santa Rosa north. Then more sun and warmer temps. In fact, highs FRI & SAT might hit 70 degrees. Enjoy. Things will change but not for a week or so. — steve paulson (@SPaulsonKTVU) January 27, 2020

A cooling trend is expected Sunday so don't make big outdoor plans to watch the 49ers just yet.