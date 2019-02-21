Bay Area Walmarts Hosting Big One Day Baby Savings Day This Saturday

February 21, 2019
Bay Area News

From 10:30 AM - 4:30 PM this Saturday February 23rd Walmart locations across the Bay Area and around the country are holding a Baby Savings Day where you can save a lot on popular baby items.

Targeted at first-time parents who need to stock up on the baby stuff here's some of what you'll be able to find.

Participating Bay Area locations include:

  • Antioch
  • Fairfield
  • Fremont (Osgood Rd. & Albrae St. locations)
  • Mountain View
  • Pleasanton
  • Pittsburg
  • San Jose (Story Rd. & Alamden Expwy. locations)
  • San Leandro (Hesperian blvd. & Davis St. locations)
  • San Ramon
  • Union City

A full list of participating locations can be found here.

Walmart
Baby Day Sale