Bay Area Walmarts Hosting Big One Day Baby Savings Day This Saturday

From 10:30 AM - 4:30 PM this Saturday February 23rd Walmart locations across the Bay Area and around the country are holding a Baby Savings Day where you can save a lot on popular baby items.

'Baby Savings Day': Walmart stores nationwide offering huge discounts to parents on Feb. 23 https://t.co/EjeNvG6Rj4 pic.twitter.com/zQCMYtJMvQ — KRON4 News (@kron4news) February 20, 2019

Targeted at first-time parents who need to stock up on the baby stuff here's some of what you'll be able to find.

Participating Bay Area locations include:

Antioch

Fairfield

Fremont (Osgood Rd. & Albrae St. locations)

Mountain View

Pleasanton

Pittsburg

San Jose (Story Rd. & Alamden Expwy. locations)

San Leandro (Hesperian blvd. & Davis St. locations)

San Ramon

Union City

A full list of participating locations can be found here.