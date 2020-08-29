Bay Area Venues To Light Up Red Sept. 1st To Demand Federal Funding

Venues across America, including many in the Bay Area, will light up red on Tuesday night September 1st from 9PM - 12AM as part of the #RedAlertRESTART campaign. That campaign is urging congress to pass the RESTART Act quickly to provide federal funding to live music venues around the country.

US Music Venues Will Light Up Red on Sept. 1 to Demand Passage of The Restart Act https://t.co/kkGyfx4bGT — billboard biz (@billboardbiz) August 28, 2020

The venues are lighting up in red to signify that the live music industry is on red alert and very much in need of funding to survive until a time when concerts and events can resume.

Bay Area venues taking part include Oakland's Fox Theater, Berkeley's Greek Theatre, San Francisco's Bill Graham Civic Auditorium & The Independent.