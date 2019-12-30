MUNI, Caltrain And More Offering Extended Service And Free Rides For New Years Eve

Elf0724 | Dreamstime.com

The end of the decade is upon us and Bay Area transit agencies are doing their part to help make sure that you head into 2020 safely with extended service and free rides on New Years Eve. Here's where you can ride for free, or later than usual.

  • MUNI: Free Rides from 8PM on NYE - 5AM on New Years Day

  • BART: Service extended until 3AM

  • Caltrain: Free rides after 8PM, last train leaves from San Francisco at 2AM.
  • VTA: Free service now through New Years Eve
  • AC Transit: Free service from 8AM - 5PM
  • SamTrans: Free service from 8AM - 5PM

Don't see the service you use? Check their website to see if they're having a special schedule for NYE.

Get home safe!

 

