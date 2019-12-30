MUNI, Caltrain And More Offering Extended Service And Free Rides For New Years Eve
The end of the decade is upon us and Bay Area transit agencies are doing their part to help make sure that you head into 2020 safely with extended service and free rides on New Years Eve. Here's where you can ride for free, or later than usual.
- MUNI: Free Rides from 8PM on NYE - 5AM on New Years Day
HeadsUp: #RideMuniFree on #NYE starting at 8pm on 12/31 until 5am on 1/1. Extra #MuniMetro svc btwn WP & @Caltrain, 9pm to 2:15am & btwn WP & Embarcadero, 2:15 to 5am. Extra Owl svc, 9pm to 5am. Don't tag your #ClipperCard during the complimentary period. https://t.co/fIhbjdEXkg— SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) December 26, 2019
- BART: Service extended until 3AM
For New Year’s Eve, BART is running trains until 3 am.— SFBART (@SFBART) December 27, 2019
There will be a special schedule after 8 pm until 3 am to take riders celebrating in 2020 into SF — then out of SF after midnight. https://t.co/8Mw7vTnnm7
New Year’s Day will be Sunday service, beginning at 8 am. pic.twitter.com/bn0KBC29Xm
- Caltrain: Free rides after 8PM, last train leaves from San Francisco at 2AM.
- VTA: Free service now through New Years Eve
- AC Transit: Free service from 8AM - 5PM
- SamTrans: Free service from 8AM - 5PM
Don't see the service you use? Check their website to see if they're having a special schedule for NYE.
Get home safe!