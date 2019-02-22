The Bay Area Taco And Beer Festival Returns To San Jose This Summer

February 22, 2019
On the afternoon of Saturday July 13th a celebration of tacos and beer will be held at San Jose Giants Municipal Stadium (588 East Alma Ave.) at the Bay Area Taco and Beer Festival.

The 2019 event will feature unlimited pours of a selection of 80+ local and regional craft beers as well as unlimited taco tastings courtesy of Bay Area food vendors.

There will also be Luchador wrestling, bull riding, photo booths & much more to enjoy.

VIP tickets get you into the event an hour early (2PM as opposed to 3PM) and pre-sale ones are available through 2/28 for $39. GA pre-sale is $29.

General on-sale prices are $39 for GA & $59 for VIP, otherwise it'll be $49 at the door.

For more & tickets head to the Facebook event page

