Bay Area Sweet Tomatoes Locations Closing Permanently

Garden Fresh Restaurants, which operates Souplantation and Sweet Tomatoes, confirmed to the San Diego Tribune on Thursday that all 97 of their restaurants would be closing for good.

The CEO of Sweet Tomatoes told the San Diego Union-Tribune that the buffet chain will close all of its restaurants permanently due to the coronavirus pandemic. More than 4,000 employees will lose their jobs.

Citing the uncertain future of the restaurant business, especially buffet-style ones, amidst the Coronavirus pandemic CEO John Haywood said it's uncertain if self-serve restaurants like Sweet Tomatoes would ever be able to reopen.

The company spent time since their March closures exploring every option to stay open, but couldn't find a viable one. They'd previously filed for bankruptcy and closed several restaurants back in 2016. 4,400 employees will be affected by the closure.