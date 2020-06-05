Many Bay Area State Parks And Beaches Reopen Parking Lots

As Coronavirus restrictions ease there's now 145 parking lots for state beaches & parks around California that reopened on a limited basis for the first time in two months. Per ABC7 here ar ethe 18 that have reopened in the Bay Area:

Año Nuevo State Park (San Mateo County)

Bean Hollow State Beach (San Mateo County)

Benicia State Recreation Area (Solano County)

Big Basin Redwoods State Park (Santa Cruz County)

Burleigh H. Murray Ranch Park Property (San Mateo County)

Carnegie State Vehicular Recreation Area (Alameda/San Joaquin counties)

Castle Rock State Park (Santa Cruz/Santa Clara/San Mateo counties)

China Camp State Park (Marin County)

Half Moon Bay State Beach (San Mateo County)

Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park (Santa Cruz County)

Montara State Beach (San Mateo County)

Mount Diablo State Park (Contra Costa County)

Olompali State Historic Park (Marin County)

Pacifica State Beach (San Mateo County)

Pescadero State Beach (San Mateo County)

San Gregorio State Beach (San Mateo County)

The Forest of Nisene Marks State Park (Santa Cruz County)

Wilder Ranch State Park (Santa Cruz County)

Check your local state park, or beach website for the latest info.