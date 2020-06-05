Many Bay Area State Parks And Beaches Reopen Parking Lots
18 of them have reopened
June 5, 2020
As Coronavirus restrictions ease there's now 145 parking lots for state beaches & parks around California that reopened on a limited basis for the first time in two months. Per ABC7 here ar ethe 18 that have reopened in the Bay Area:
- Año Nuevo State Park (San Mateo County)
- Bean Hollow State Beach (San Mateo County)
- Benicia State Recreation Area (Solano County)
- Big Basin Redwoods State Park (Santa Cruz County)
- Burleigh H. Murray Ranch Park Property (San Mateo County)
- Carnegie State Vehicular Recreation Area (Alameda/San Joaquin counties)
- Castle Rock State Park (Santa Cruz/Santa Clara/San Mateo counties)
- China Camp State Park (Marin County)
- Half Moon Bay State Beach (San Mateo County)
- Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park (Santa Cruz County)
- Montara State Beach (San Mateo County)
- Mount Diablo State Park (Contra Costa County)
- Olompali State Historic Park (Marin County)
- Pacifica State Beach (San Mateo County)
- Pescadero State Beach (San Mateo County)
- San Gregorio State Beach (San Mateo County)
- The Forest of Nisene Marks State Park (Santa Cruz County)
- Wilder Ranch State Park (Santa Cruz County)
Check your local state park, or beach website for the latest info.