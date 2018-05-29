The Bay Area Starbucks Locations That Will Stay Open Today

May 29, 2018
More than 8,000 U.S. Starbucks stores will close this afternoon (May 29) for anti-bias training. All of those locations appear to be closing their doors for the day at 2:15, or 2:30 PM, but not all Bay Area locations will cease operations today.

It's worth noting that Starbucks locations inside of Barnes & Noble, Safeway, & Target will remain open as will the following stores:

  • Hayward - CSU East Bay
  • Oakland International Airport
  • San Francisco - Macy's, Grand Central Market - Mollie Stone, SF Courtyard Marriott
  • San Francisco International Airport
  • San Jose - SJSU Student Union, San Jose International Airport
  • San Mateo - Piazza, Mollie Stone Market
  • Santa Rosa - Epicenter

It is unclear what time Starbucks locations that are closing this afternoon will reopen once training is complete.

 

