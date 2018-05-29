The Bay Area Starbucks Locations That Will Stay Open Today
More than 8,000 U.S. Starbucks stores will close this afternoon (May 29) for anti-bias training. All of those locations appear to be closing their doors for the day at 2:15, or 2:30 PM, but not all Bay Area locations will cease operations today.
For several hours this afternoon, we will close stores and offices to discuss how to make Starbucks a place where all people feel welcome.— Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) May 29, 2018
Thank you for your patience and support as we renew our promise to make Starbucks an inclusive gathering place for all.
See you tomorrow.
It's worth noting that Starbucks locations inside of Barnes & Noble, Safeway, & Target will remain open as will the following stores:
- Hayward - CSU East Bay
- Oakland International Airport
- San Francisco - Macy's, Grand Central Market - Mollie Stone, SF Courtyard Marriott
- San Francisco International Airport
- San Jose - SJSU Student Union, San Jose International Airport
- San Mateo - Piazza, Mollie Stone Market
- Santa Rosa - Epicenter
It is unclear what time Starbucks locations that are closing this afternoon will reopen once training is complete.