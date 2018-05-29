The Bay Area Starbucks Locations That Will Stay Open Today

More than 8,000 U.S. Starbucks stores will close this afternoon (May 29) for anti-bias training. All of those locations appear to be closing their doors for the day at 2:15, or 2:30 PM, but not all Bay Area locations will cease operations today.

For several hours this afternoon, we will close stores and offices to discuss how to make Starbucks a place where all people feel welcome.



Thank you for your patience and support as we renew our promise to make Starbucks an inclusive gathering place for all.



See you tomorrow. — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) May 29, 2018

It's worth noting that Starbucks locations inside of Barnes & Noble, Safeway, & Target will remain open as will the following stores:

Hayward - CSU East Bay

Oakland International Airport

San Francisco - Macy's, Grand Central Market - Mollie Stone, SF Courtyard Marriott

San Francisco International Airport

San Jose - SJSU Student Union, San Jose International Airport

San Mateo - Piazza, Mollie Stone Market

Santa Rosa - Epicenter

It is unclear what time Starbucks locations that are closing this afternoon will reopen once training is complete.