Levi's Stadium, Chase Center, SAP Center Among Bay Area Venues Converting Into Voting Centers For Election

We aren't able to attend sporting events, or concerts at Bay Area venues due to the ongoing pandemic, but some of the biggest ones are turning into voting centers, or ballot drop-off locations for the 2020 election.

As part of a nationwide effort to make voting safer during the novel #coronavirus pandemic, sports arenas across the country are stepping up to help.​ https://t.co/GOACWilaEN pic.twitter.com/7U9huxFk7z — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) September 23, 2020

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara and Chase Center in San Francisco will serve as polling places on Tuesday November 3rd while the Oakland Coliseum & San Jose's SAP Center will act as ballot drop-off locations. The SAP Center will allow for voters to drop off ballots between October 5th & November 3rd. Levi's Stadium also served as a voting center for the primary election back in March of this year.

These are all spacious options that can help ease voter anxiety amidst the ongoing pandemic. This year voters can expect to be offered masks, face shields, hand sanitizer, gloves & sanitized pens upon arrival at a Bay Area voting center.

Live Nation is also transforming 100+ concert venues around the country into polling places and we're waiting to see if any of their Bay Area venues are participating.