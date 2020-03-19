Bay Area Shelters Seeking More Foster Families During Coronavirus Outbreak

As animal shelters around the Bay Area are working with very short staffs and halting adoptions while shelter-in-place orders are in effect, they are seeing an ever-increasing need for foster families.

The purr-fect way to shelter-in-place is with a four-legged companion. Animal shelters are in need of foster homes during the Coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/XmgMzRAXgR — ABC7 Melissa Pixcar (@MelissaABC7) March 19, 2020

Shelters are looking to ge their animals into foster homes as Bay Area residents are expected to stay home for the next several weeks.

Check with your local shelter to see if they need foster families and you can visit the East Bay SPCA's website for more.