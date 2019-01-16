Bay Area Restaurants Offering Free Meals To Furloughed Government Workers

While government workers remain furloughed due to the government shutdown a few Bay Area restaurants are stepping up to offer free, or discounted meals to those who have been working without paychecks.

Lefty O'Doul's is offering furloughed federal employees and their families free buffet lunches and dinners every day until the shutdown ends https://t.co/M50dQ3k4YI pic.twitter.com/Ju4xnYWcCz — KTVU (@KTVU) January 16, 2019

Lefty's Ballpark Baseball Buffet & Cafe at Fisherman's Wharf has been offering free buffets to those with federal IDs and their families.

Al Pastor Papi (1379 4th St.) is offering free tacos & agua frescas.

The East Bay Coast Guard Spouses Club has been handing out free groceries to affected families in Alameda.

Jules Thin Crust Pizza in Oakland & Danville is offering free slices to furloughed workers.

Wonderful Hunan eatery in Millbrae is offering meals at a 50% discount.

If you know of anymore Bay Area places offering deals to furloughed workers, let us know.