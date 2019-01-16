Bay Area Restaurants Offering Free Meals To Furloughed Government Workers

January 16, 2019
While government workers remain furloughed due to the government shutdown a few Bay Area restaurants are stepping up to offer free, or discounted meals to those who have been working without paychecks.

Lefty's Ballpark Baseball Buffet & Cafe at Fisherman's Wharf has been offering free buffets to those with federal IDs and their families.

Al Pastor Papi (1379 4th St.) is offering free tacos & agua frescas.

The East Bay Coast Guard Spouses Club has been handing out free groceries to affected families in Alameda.

Jules Thin Crust Pizza in Oakland & Danville is offering free slices to furloughed workers.

Wonderful Hunan eatery in Millbrae is offering meals at a 50% discount.

If you know of anymore Bay Area places offering deals to furloughed workers, let us know.

 

