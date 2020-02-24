New Survey Shows Most Bay Area Residents Think Life Is Getting Worse And They're Considering Leaving

Per a new survey from the Silicon Valley Leadership Group of 1,257 registered Bay Area voters across five counties the majority of Bay Area residents feel quality of life is getting worse & they're contemplating leaving.

Whether these residentes were making less than $60k a year, or more than $120k a year, or between 18-49 or 50-64 there was an overwhelming (more than 73%) sentiment that quality of life has declined across the Bay Area. Numbers were also similar for both home owners & renters.

Why are 10% more people upset about conditions this year than last year? Continued trends of homelessness, crime, and cost of living were the main culprits.

Californians continue to leave the state for cheaper places to live, most notably Texas, Oregon, Nevada, & Arizona.

