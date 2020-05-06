Bay Area Residents Flock To Newly Reopened Drive-Ins In San Jose And Concord

It's true, the West Wind Drive-In theaters in San Jose and Concord reopened for screenings on Tuesday for the first time since shelter-in-place orders began in mid-March. It's no surprise many took advantage of this new, social-distant friendly way to get out as you can tell by the line to get into the Concord location on Tuesday night:

The current line to get into the drive-in movie here in Concord! More at 11 on @abc7newsbayarea #socialdistancing #inyourcar pic.twitter.com/xJOkaJckvG — J.R. Stone (@jrstonelive) May 6, 2020

There are of course many new rules in place at the drive-ins:

Cars must park 10 feet apart

People must stay in their cars

You can only leave your car to use the restroom

Snack bar is closed

You must wear a face covering when leaving your car

Can you watch from your truck bed? They have said that you can.

This is awesome news! I love going to the drive-ins in San Jose! It will be interesting to see how the social distancing goes. The lots get really full on a weekend night. https://t.co/loHzURSUMc — Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) May 6, 2020

Double-features vary by location and tickets are $8.25 general admission and $1.75 for kids age 5–11. Show times can be found here. Expect them to be even busier this weekend.