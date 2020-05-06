Bay Area Residents Flock To Newly Reopened Drive-Ins In San Jose And Concord

They reopened for screenings on Tuesday

May 6, 2020
It's true, the West Wind Drive-In theaters in San Jose and Concord reopened for screenings on Tuesday for the first time since shelter-in-place orders began in mid-March. It's no surprise many took advantage of this new, social-distant friendly way to get out as you can tell by the line to get into the Concord location on Tuesday night:

There are of course many new rules in place at the drive-ins:

  • Cars must park 10 feet apart
  • People must stay in their cars
  • You can only leave your car to use the restroom
  • Snack bar is closed
  • You must wear a face covering when leaving your car

Can you watch from your truck bed? They have said that you can.

Double-features vary by location and tickets are $8.25 general admission and $1.75 for kids age 5–11. Show times can be found here. Expect them to be even busier this weekend.

