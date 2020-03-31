Bay Area Residents Are Drinking 42% More Alcohol Since Shelter In Place Order Began

Since the shelter-in-place order began for Bay Area residents in mid-March there has reportedly been a huge increase in residents' alcohol consumption. San Francisco company BACtrack, which makes breathalyzers for smartphones, reported a 42% increase in drinking around the Bay Area.

The coronavirus crisis has reportedly driven the Bay Area to drink https://t.co/jgbkQyiU3E pic.twitter.com/R48Zv4Kz3c — Eater SF (@eatersf) March 31, 2020

Now that alcohol deliveries and pickup options are widely available that's partly lead to this increase. Wine.com alone has reported a 400% increase in spirit sales since the order came down.

Why the increase in smartphone breathalyzer use? BACtrack says that many are testing their levels out of boredom. These people, of course, are the ones who are part of this particular study.

Broken down into days Sunday March 22nd saw a 133% increase over the average, pre-quarantine Sunday and that sort of increase wasn't too much higher than the rest of the initial shelter-in-place week.

BACtrack has reported similar findings across other metropolitan areas. For more, head to Eater.