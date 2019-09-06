Bay Area Residents Can Get Into The San Francisco Zoo For Free On Thursdays In September

As part of their 90th anniversary this year the San Francisco Zoo is offering "Good Neighbor Free Days" on Thursdays in September where Bay Area residents can get in for free based on the counties they live in.

BRO❤️SIS A post shared by San Francisco Zoo (@sanfranciscozoo) on Aug 16, 2019 at 11:33am PDT

The free Thursdays began this week as San Mateo & Santa Clara County residents were able to get in for free on September 5th. Here's who can get in for free the rest of the month:

September 12th: San Francisco Residents

September 19th: Alameda & Contra Costa County Residents

September 26th: Marin, Sonoma, Napa & Solano County residents

SF Zoo offering free admission for Bay Area residents on Thursdays in September https://t.co/ZlrOQ6v9oY pic.twitter.com/SSEwFNEHwZ — KTVU (@KTVU) September 5, 2019

You'll need a valid ID & proof of where you live to receive free entry on your date.

Special happy hours will be held on each Thursday this month as well from 3 PM - 6 PM.