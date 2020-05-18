Bay Area Reports No New Coronavirus Deaths For First Time Since March

With all but Solano & Napa Counties reporting, Sunday May 17th marked the first day in nearly two months where there were no new Coronavirus deaths across the Bay Area.

With seven Bay Area counties besides Solano and Napa reporting COVID-19 data over the weekend, Sunday marked the first day since late March that there were no new deaths confirmed from the virus in the region. https://t.co/l1iFN4HBO3 — SFist (@SFist) May 18, 2020

Numbers are particularly notable in San Francisco where no new deaths from the virus have been reported since May 12th, so nearly a week now. The city saw 4 deaths in the first 11 days of the month.

San Francisco, San Mateo & several other Bay Area counties have moved into phase 2 of reopening as retail businesses begin reopening, many just for curbside pick-up.

THIS JUST IN:

5 #BayArea counties & @CityofBerkeley issue joint statement that allows retail curbside pick-up, as well as manufacturing and warehousing. https://t.co/WfrtcOeajg pic.twitter.com/3Xr6kxz2Rx — KPIX 5 (@KPIXtv) May 18, 2020

Hospitalizations have remained flat, or have lessened around the Bay Area in May, though San Mateo County saw 10 people admitted over the weekend. For Santa Clara County, which has been hit the hardest in the Bay Area hospitalizations were down over the weekend and they remained at 135 deaths.

Bay Area residents are urged to not grow complacent despite the positive news as increases in the number of Coronavirus cases has risen over the past week due to tests becoming more readily available.

