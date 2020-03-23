Bay Area Police Begin Cracking Down On Coronavirus Compliance

Police around the Bay Area are stepping up efforts to make sure people and businesses are adhering to Shelter-In-Place orders. They are working to get people to stay home and non-essential businesses to close.

Santa Clara County Police, in a county where Coronavirus cases are the highest in the Bay Area, began issuing violations last week to businesses that were not complying, which included restaurants, flea markets, gyms and other businesses.

Concord police are now meeting face-to-face with businesses who are ignoring orders while a fine for the violation of remaining open can carry a fine of up to $1,000 and potential arrest.

In Alameda County there is now a team of 12 deputies in charge of making sure the recent orders are being enforced.

For now they're focused on businesses as enforcing the social distancing orders on individuals remains tougher. Gov. Gavin Newsom says he's hoping social pressure, not law enforcement will be enough to get the message across to individuals to stay at home and avoid gatherings.

