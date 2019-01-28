Bay Area Lumpia Festival Coming In March

January 28, 2019
National Lumpia Day is March 16th & if you want to celebrate with all the lumpia & Filipino food you can get there's a festival for you at San Francisco's Pier 29 that afternoon.

The festival promises the best in lumpia from the Bay's most creative restaurants, bottomless wine & sangria, music, & a lumpia eating contest.

Pre-sale tickets are $10 & will go up to $15-$25 prior to the event. To purchase a glass for bottomless wine, or sangria that'll be $40.

For tickets head here & for more on the event head to its Facebook page

