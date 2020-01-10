Bay Area Landmarks To Light Up In Red And Gold Ahead Of 49ers Playoff Game
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing to take on the Minnesota Vikings Saturday at Levi's Stadium in what will be the team's first playoff game in six years. Ahead of the game on Saturday afternoon many Bay Area landmarks will be lighting up in the team's red & gold colors.
Among the landmarks expected to show their support for the team are:
- San Francisco City Hall
- Coit Tower
- SFO's International Terminal
- San Jose's Convention Center
- San Jose's Civic Center
- Montgomery Theatres
- San Jose Mineta Airport
The team will also be throwing official watch parties for the game at SPIN in San Francisco (690 Folsom St.) & San Pedro Square in San Jose. The game kicks off at 1:35 PM (PST) on Saturday afternoon.
