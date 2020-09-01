Bay Area's Labor Day Weekend Heat Wave To Complicate Ongoing Wildfires, Smoke Situation

Temps will once again rise into the 100s

September 1, 2020
Dallas
Dallas
Smoky San Francisco

Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Categories: 
Bay Area News

Starting Saturday and throughout Labor Day weekend another heatwave will send temperatures into the 100s for many parts of the Bay Area. Excess heat warnings will be in effect in a few counties and the situation is expected to complicate things for firefighters as they continue to fight fires around northern California. 

The high pressure affecting the area can also act as a lid, trapping wildfire smoke for several days and increasing the negative risks of spending extended time outside due to poor air quality.

We'll see the most widespread 90s on Sunday with many cities like Concord, Livermore, Morgan Hill jumping into the low 100s. Temperatures will rise into the 80s along the coast, so expect busy, and likely smoky beaches.

San Francisco hit its all time high temperature of 106 back on Labor Day 2017, but it's not expected to get anywhere near there. Record high temps could pop up in other spots around the Bay Area over the weekend, though.

Tags: 
Bay Area
Heat Wave