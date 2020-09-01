Bay Area's Labor Day Weekend Heat Wave To Complicate Ongoing Wildfires, Smoke Situation

Starting Saturday and throughout Labor Day weekend another heatwave will send temperatures into the 100s for many parts of the Bay Area. Excess heat warnings will be in effect in a few counties and the situation is expected to complicate things for firefighters as they continue to fight fires around northern California.

Another week, another major California heatwave. This will undoubtedly complicate ongoing wildfire situation, & may have elevated health impacts given ongoing "smokestorm" conditions that make it difficult to spend time outdoors/open windows. #CAwx #CAfire https://t.co/dV8WjpoJeQ — Daniel Swain (@Weather_West) September 1, 2020

The high pressure affecting the area can also act as a lid, trapping wildfire smoke for several days and increasing the negative risks of spending extended time outside due to poor air quality.

We'll see the most widespread 90s on Sunday with many cities like Concord, Livermore, Morgan Hill jumping into the low 100s. Temperatures will rise into the 80s along the coast, so expect busy, and likely smoky beaches.

San Francisco hit its all time high temperature of 106 back on Labor Day 2017, but it's not expected to get anywhere near there. Record high temps could pop up in other spots around the Bay Area over the weekend, though.