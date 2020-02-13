Bay Area IKEA Stores Hosting After Dark Festivals This Month

While IKEA is celebrating World Sleep Day on Friday March 13th with sleepovers in their Costa Mesa, CA & Brooklyn, NY showrooms the furniture brand is also hosting their after dark festival in stores much closer - both the Emeryville & East Palo Alto locations will be participating on the evening of Saturday February 22nd.

These festivals will focus on helping you find ways to sleep better with workshops, activities, games, a pillow bar and an After Dark Selfie Bed.

There will also be a special breakfast for dinner in the cafeteria in addition to their usual options. For more head here.