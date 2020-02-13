Bay Area IKEA Stores Hosting After Dark Festivals This Month
February 13, 2020
While IKEA is celebrating World Sleep Day on Friday March 13th with sleepovers in their Costa Mesa, CA & Brooklyn, NY showrooms the furniture brand is also hosting their after dark festival in stores much closer - both the Emeryville & East Palo Alto locations will be participating on the evening of Saturday February 22nd.
It's IKEA ~after dark~. https://t.co/iUWXXDQ82h— Mental Floss (@mental_floss) February 11, 2020
These festivals will focus on helping you find ways to sleep better with workshops, activities, games, a pillow bar and an After Dark Selfie Bed.
There will also be a special breakfast for dinner in the cafeteria in addition to their usual options. For more head here.