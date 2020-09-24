Oh, look, another Bay Area heat wave is on the way

Fall is officially here, but we're not done with heat waves in the Bay Area for 2020 just yet. Starting Sunday September 27th temperatures will begin to heat up with Monday being the hottest & the trend to continue through Wednesday.

Seasonable weather will persist through Friday. A robust warming trend is then forecast this upcoming weekend and into early next week. Triple digit temperatures will be possible inland while 80°s to potentially even 90°s possible closer to the coast. Stay tuned! #CAwx #CAHeat pic.twitter.com/h92A3BGesA — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 24, 2020

Record-setting temps could be felt on Monday. Inland areas (Walnut Creek, Concord, Livermore) could reach 105-107 degrees while San Francisco could easily top 90 degrees.

There is also an increased risk for wildfires as dangerous winds are expected to lead to red flag warnings being issued across the region.