Bay Area Expected To See Country's Most Dramatic Rise In Traffic Once People Go Back To Work

Drivers in the Bay Area have been taking advantage of empty roads and speeding tickets have gone up dramatically, but those won't be empty forever. A a new report from Vanderbilt University suggests that the Bay Area will see the most dramatic rise in traffic once residents are able to start getting back to work. The report says there will be a rise in use of single-occupancy vehicles over public transportation and a total of 20 - 80 minutes extra per day added to commute times.

The post-shutdown Bay Area commute may be hell https://t.co/dSHt1HGWac pic.twitter.com/hhuKDWPGlq — SFGate (@SFGate) May 6, 2020

Their model suggests the Bay Area's commutes will see a more jarring increase than both Los Angeles and New York metro areas, which ranked second and third in their model for increased traffic post-Coronavirus.

They say that if one out of every four commuters switches to driving it would take 10 minutes longer to drive to San Francisco and if three out of every four commuters turns to driving that number rises to an extra 42 minutes. Commuters heading to San Jose would also see an increase in traffic time (between an extra 6 - 16 minutes per day).

In 2019 it was reported that Bay Area drivers spent an average of 103 hours a year stuck in traffic.

