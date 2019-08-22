Bay Area Drivers Spend An Average Of 103 Hours A Year Stuck In Traffic

103 hours - that's over 4 days of your life. That's how much time Bay Area drivers spend in traffic per year according to the latest Urban Mobility Report from Texas A&M's Transporation Institute.

Falling only behind Los Angeles drivers, who spend 119 hours a year stuck in traffic, Bay Area drivers saw an increase in time idling in their cars up from 95 hours in 2012 and 86 hours back in 2007.

The worst times for congestion on Bay Area roads is between 7AM - 9AM & 3 PM - 5 PM on weekdays & not surprising to anyone who's been heading out on weekends, but congestion is bad between 12 - 5 PM on Saturdays & Sundays, as well. Drivers in the San Francisco - Oakland metropolitan area waste 45 gallons of gas a year sitting in traffic, the worst in the nation.

All the time spent in traffic costs the economies of SF, Oakland & San Jose billions.

