Curfews Lifted Around The Bay Area Including SF, San Jose, Alameda County

Several Bay Area cities have curfews in place

June 1, 2020
Dallas
Dallas
George Floyd Protest

Justin Sullivan / Staff

Categories: 
Bay Area News

UPDATE 6/4: The following cities/counties have lifted curfew orders:

  • San Francisco
  • San Jose
  • Santa Clara
  • Danville
  • Palo Alto
  • Santa Rosa
  • Alameda County
  • San Mateo County
  • Napa County

From June 1st below:

Curfews have been put in place in cities around the Bay Area in an attempt to curb violence after a weekend of protests.

Here are the curfews:

San Francisco:

8PM - 5AM Sunday - Monday & each night until further notice.

San Jose:

8:30PM - 5AM through Sunday June 7th

Union City:

9PM - 5AM until further notice

Danville:

10PM - 5AM nightly until further notice

Pleasant Hill:

9:30PM - 5:30AM until further notice

Walnut Creek:

Curfew lifted Monday morning, but another protest is planned for 3PM Monday

San Leandro:

Curfew lifted Monday morning

Santa Clara:

8:30PM - 5AM until further notice.

Source

 

Tags: 
Bay Area
Curfew