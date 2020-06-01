Curfews Lifted Around The Bay Area Including SF, San Jose, Alameda County
Several Bay Area cities have curfews in place
UPDATE 6/4: The following cities/counties have lifted curfew orders:
- San Francisco
- San Jose
- Santa Clara
- Danville
- Palo Alto
- Santa Rosa
- Alameda County
- San Mateo County
- Napa County
From June 1st below:
Curfews have been put in place in cities around the Bay Area in an attempt to curb violence after a weekend of protests.
As of 11:45 p.m., these Bay Area cities have imposed mandatory curfews:— San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) June 1, 2020
- San Leandro
- Danville
- Pleasant Hill
- San Francisco
- San Jose
- Santa Clara
- Walnut Creekhttps://t.co/3t7qE84Qpg
Here are the curfews:
San Francisco:
8PM - 5AM Sunday - Monday & each night until further notice.
San Jose:
8:30PM - 5AM through Sunday June 7th
Effective today: @CityofSanJose implements citywide curfew from 8:30 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. for the next 7 days (or until further notice). I’m joined by City Manager Dave Sykes and SJPD Chief Eddie Garcia to offer more information for our community. https://t.co/CNKL4MpEiq— Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) June 1, 2020
Union City:
9PM - 5AM until further notice
UNION CITY WILL HAVE A CURFEW TOMORROW STARTING AT 9PM AND ENDING AT 5AM, BE SAFE pic.twitter.com/0PFUm9lgvZ— cuh ris chan (@cuhrischan) June 1, 2020
Danville:
10PM - 5AM nightly until further notice
Pleasant Hill:
9:30PM - 5:30AM until further notice
PLEASANT HILL CA - Curfew in effect Sun, May 31 from 9:30pm through Mon, Jun 1 at 5:30am. Continuing each night until rescinded. Commercial areas only. See attached image showing declaration by City Mgr & Emergency Svcs Director June Catalano. pic.twitter.com/34LhJPKR5M— Pleasant Hill PD (@PHillPD) June 1, 2020
Walnut Creek:
Curfew lifted Monday morning, but another protest is planned for 3PM Monday
San Leandro:
Curfew lifted Monday morning
Santa Clara:
8:30PM - 5AM until further notice.
City of Santa Clara Proclaims Local State of Emergency with Curfew to Begin at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, May 31— Santa Clara Police (@SantaClaraPD) June 1, 2020
The citywide curfew will be in effect from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Sunday, May 31 until further notice. The full Press Release is available at https://t.co/ILWLbOdaIy pic.twitter.com/pR2dDqoAqL