Most Bay Area Counties Extend School Closures Through May 1st

No school before summer appears likely

March 25, 2020
Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Bay Area News

One week after Gov. Gavin Newsom said he'd be surprised if schools re-opened prior to summer break, six Bay Area counties announced that school closures will extend to May 1st, at least.

Schools will remain closed in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo & Santa Clara counties in hopes of curbing the spread of COVID-19.

Facilties may remain open for staff that need to perform essential tasks.

Officials emphasized the importance of staying at home, practicing social distancing & supporting learning at home.

School Closures
Bay Area