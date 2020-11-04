Bay Area could implement recommended 2-week quarantine for out-of-state visitors

Matt Willis, Marin County's Public Health Officer, has revealed that Bay Area counties are considering a suggested 2-week quarantine for out-of-state visitors as COVID-19 cases surge around the country.

Seven Bay Area counties have progressed to at least the state's less-restrictive orange tier, with Sonoma & Solano counties being the exception. It's better news here than in states across the midwest.

While no decision has yet been made, local health officials note that they don't want the Bay Area's regional success to be jeopardized by those visiting from out of state. New York, Hawaii, and Connecticut are among states that have previously required 14-day quarantines, or negative COVID tests for out of state travelers.