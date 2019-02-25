Bay Area 'Cops' Episodes To Debut On Monday

In the spring of 2018 cameramen began riding along with deputies in Sonoma County for episodes of "Cops" & now nearly a year later the episodes are ready to premiere on the Paramount Network (formerly SPIKE TV) at 10PM. Here's a preview of the first episode, titled "Not In My Backyard":

Video of Not in My Back Yard, Show 3120, COPS TV SHOW

Santa Rosa police will also be featured on episodes set to air on April 1 & April 29, 2019.

Officers on the show did not manufacture any scenes, or arrests & Sonoma County Sheriff spokeman Sgt. Spencer Crum reiterated that the show doesn't show any extremes, but merely what deputies face on any given day in Sonoma County.

It's worth noting that any people filmed for "COPS" episodes must sign a release before their footage can be used on the show.

For more head to The Press Democrat.