Springlike Weather Continues For The Bay Area Tuesday

On Sunday we were feeling intense, cold winds around the Bay Area. Monday was far different with unseasonably warm temperatures and several record highs. That trend continues Tuesday as temperatures around the Bay Area reach into the 70s yet again with some nearing the 80s despite it being the middle of winter.

Here's why temperatures are getting warmer in the Bay Area today https://t.co/RfIOB9WT4d — KRON4 News (@kron4news) February 11, 2020

A cool down is expected later in the week, but no sign of rain is in the forecast, which does not bode well for meeting precipitation averages for the year.

The 8 to 14 day outlook (February 18 to 24) from the @NWSCPC continues to favor below-normal precipitation across California. pic.twitter.com/e75msWOc7w — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 11, 2020

The Bay Area is experiencing warmer weather than Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Palm Springs today.