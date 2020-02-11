Springlike Weather Continues For The Bay Area Tuesday

February 11, 2020
On Sunday we were feeling intense, cold winds around the Bay Area. Monday was far different with unseasonably warm temperatures and several record highs. That trend continues Tuesday as temperatures around the Bay Area reach into the 70s yet again with some nearing the 80s despite it being the middle of winter.

A cool down is expected later in the week, but no sign of rain is in the forecast, which does not bode well for meeting precipitation averages for the year.

The Bay Area is experiencing warmer weather than Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Palm Springs today.

