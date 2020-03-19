Postponed Bay Area Concerts Starting To Get Rescheduled Dates

Third Eye Blind, Melanie Martinez and more.

March 19, 2020
Dallas
Dallas
Concert Crowd

Getty Images

Categories: 
Music

Over the past week, or so Bay Area concerts have been postponed and some of them have been given new dates. Here are some of those. 

  • June 6th: NGHTMRE @ Bill Graham Civic
  • July 13: Flora Cash @ Swedish American Music Hall
  • July 19th: Melanie Martinez @ Greek Berkeley (moved from the Fox Theater)
  • July 26th: Third Eye Blind @ Fox Theater
  • Oct. 2nd-4th: BottleRock Napa
  • Oct. 30th: Slander @ Bill Graham Civic
  • November 21st: San Holo @ Bill Graham Civic
  • Dec. 1-2: Nathaniel Rateliff @ Palace of Fine Arts Theatre
  • TBA: Billie Eilish @ Chase Center
  • TBA: Tame Impala @ Chase Center
  • TBA: Pearl Jam @ Oakland Arena
  • TBA: Rage Against The Machine @ Oakland Arena

We'll keep you updated as more new dates are announced.

Tags: 
Bay Area
Concert Calendar