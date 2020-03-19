Postponed Bay Area Concerts Starting To Get Rescheduled Dates
Third Eye Blind, Melanie Martinez and more.
March 19, 2020
Over the past week, or so Bay Area concerts have been postponed and some of them have been given new dates. Here are some of those.
In response to local alerts from health officials and to safeguard the wellbeing of the fans, @ThirdEyeBlind's show at the @foxoakland Theater on 3/13 has been postponed to 7/26. All original tickets will be honored on the new date.— Fox Theater Oakland (@foxoakland) March 13, 2020
- June 6th: NGHTMRE @ Bill Graham Civic
- July 13: Flora Cash @ Swedish American Music Hall
- July 19th: Melanie Martinez @ Greek Berkeley (moved from the Fox Theater)
- July 26th: Third Eye Blind @ Fox Theater
- Oct. 2nd-4th: BottleRock Napa
- Oct. 30th: Slander @ Bill Graham Civic
- November 21st: San Holo @ Bill Graham Civic
- Dec. 1-2: Nathaniel Rateliff @ Palace of Fine Arts Theatre
- TBA: Billie Eilish @ Chase Center
- TBA: Tame Impala @ Chase Center
- TBA: Pearl Jam @ Oakland Arena
- TBA: Rage Against The Machine @ Oakland Arena
We'll keep you updated as more new dates are announced.