Postponed Bay Area Concerts Starting To Get Rescheduled Dates

Over the past week, or so Bay Area concerts have been postponed and some of them have been given new dates. Here are some of those.

In response to local alerts from health officials and to safeguard the wellbeing of the fans, @ThirdEyeBlind's show at the @foxoakland Theater on 3/13 has been postponed to 7/26. All original tickets will be honored on the new date.



June 6th: NGHTMRE @ Bill Graham Civic

July 13: Flora Cash @ Swedish American Music Hall

July 19th: Melanie Martinez @ Greek Berkeley (moved from the Fox Theater)

July 26th: Third Eye Blind @ Fox Theater

Oct. 2nd-4th: BottleRock Napa

Oct. 30th: Slander @ Bill Graham Civic

November 21st: San Holo @ Bill Graham Civic

Dec. 1-2: Nathaniel Rateliff @ Palace of Fine Arts Theatre

TBA: Billie Eilish @ Chase Center

TBA: Tame Impala @ Chase Center

TBA: Pearl Jam @ Oakland Arena

TBA: Rage Against The Machine @ Oakland Arena

We'll keep you updated as more new dates are announced.