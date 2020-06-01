Bay Area Cities Issue Curfews
Several Bay Area cities have curfews in place
Curfews have been put in place in cities around the Bay Area in an attempt to curb violence after a weekend of protests.
As of 11:45 p.m., these Bay Area cities have imposed mandatory curfews:— San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) June 1, 2020
- San Leandro
- Danville
- Pleasant Hill
- San Francisco
- San Jose
- Santa Clara
- Walnut Creekhttps://t.co/3t7qE84Qpg
Here are the curfews:
San Francisco:
8PM - 5AM Sunday - Monday & each night until further notice.
San Jose:
8:30PM - 5AM through Sunday June 7th
Effective today: @CityofSanJose implements citywide curfew from 8:30 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. for the next 7 days (or until further notice). I’m joined by City Manager Dave Sykes and SJPD Chief Eddie Garcia to offer more information for our community. https://t.co/CNKL4MpEiq— Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) June 1, 2020
Union City:
9PM - 5AM until further notice
UNION CITY WILL HAVE A CURFEW TOMORROW STARTING AT 9PM AND ENDING AT 5AM, BE SAFE pic.twitter.com/0PFUm9lgvZ— cuh ris chan (@cuhrischan) June 1, 2020
Danville:
10PM - 5AM nightly until further notice
Pleasant Hill:
9:30PM - 5:30AM until further notice
PLEASANT HILL CA - Curfew in effect Sun, May 31 from 9:30pm through Mon, Jun 1 at 5:30am. Continuing each night until rescinded. Commercial areas only. See attached image showing declaration by City Mgr & Emergency Svcs Director June Catalano. pic.twitter.com/34LhJPKR5M— Pleasant Hill PD (@PHillPD) June 1, 2020
Walnut Creek:
Curfew lifted Monday morning, but another protest is planned for 3PM Monday
San Leandro:
Curfew lifted Monday morning
Santa Clara:
8:30PM - 5AM until further notice.
City of Santa Clara Proclaims Local State of Emergency with Curfew to Begin at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, May 31— Santa Clara Police (@SantaClaraPD) June 1, 2020
The citywide curfew will be in effect from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Sunday, May 31 until further notice. The full Press Release is available at https://t.co/ILWLbOdaIy pic.twitter.com/pR2dDqoAqL