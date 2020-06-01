Bay Area Cities Issue Curfews

Several Bay Area cities have curfews in place

June 1, 2020
George Floyd Protest

Justin Sullivan / Staff

Bay Area News

Curfews have been put in place in cities around the Bay Area in an attempt to curb violence after a weekend of protests.

Here are the curfews:

San Francisco:

8PM - 5AM Sunday - Monday & each night until further notice.

San Jose:

8:30PM - 5AM through Sunday June 7th

Union City:

9PM - 5AM until further notice

Danville:

10PM - 5AM nightly until further notice

Pleasant Hill:

9:30PM - 5:30AM until further notice

Walnut Creek:

Curfew lifted Monday morning, but another protest is planned for 3PM Monday

San Leandro:

Curfew lifted Monday morning

Santa Clara:

8:30PM - 5AM until further notice.

