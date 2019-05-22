Bay Area Chef Guy Fieri Receives Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

On Wednesday morning the Bay Area's most famous celebrity chef, Guy Fieri, received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. Matthew McConaughey and his son Hunter spoke at the ceremony before Guy took the stage to talk about the special moment.

Matthew @McConaughey to @GuyFieri: "In a business where you can be anyone you wanna be, you been you the whole time" https://t.co/MImDAaeg7S pic.twitter.com/Eiu42Z91Gu — Variety (@Variety) May 22, 2019

The 'Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives' host said this was bigger than anything he'd ever dreamed and the thanked the citizens of Flavortown, USA for always standing by him.

.@GuyFieri thanks "the residents of Flavortown" at his Walk of Fame ceremony. "Those are the folks that have really kept this going" https://t.co/MImDAaeg7S pic.twitter.com/8M0R2v76Jx — Variety (@Variety) May 22, 2019

Fieri even mentioned that he was such a troublesome child that many thought he'd end up on the streets. Now he's only the third chef to receive a star on the Walk of Fame alongside Bobby Flay & Wolfgang Puck.