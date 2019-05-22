Bay Area Chef Guy Fieri Receives Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

May 22, 2019
Dallas
Dallas

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Image

Categories: 
Bay Area News

On Wednesday morning the Bay Area's most famous celebrity chef, Guy Fieri, received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. Matthew McConaughey and his son Hunter spoke at the ceremony before Guy took the stage to talk about the special moment.

The 'Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives' host said this was bigger than anything he'd ever dreamed and the thanked the citizens of Flavortown, USA for always standing by him.

Fieri even mentioned that he was such a troublesome child that many thought he'd end up on the streets. Now he's only the third chef to receive a star on the Walk of Fame alongside Bobby Flay & Wolfgang Puck.

Tags: 
matthew mcconaughey
Guy Fieri