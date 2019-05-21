Bay Area Chef Guy Fieri To Receive Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star On Wednesday

May 21, 2019
On the morning of Wednesday May 22nd, celebrity chef and the Bay Area's own Guy Fieri will receive his own star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

The Mayor of Flavortown, USA hosts rose to fame with the show 'Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives' and continues to be a mainstay on cooking shows has several restaurants around the country.

Matthew McConaughey & his son Hunter are among those who will speak at the ceremony.

