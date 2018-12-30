Bay Area Brewery Releases David Bowie Tribute Ale

Popular Bay Area-based brewery Almanac has unveiled one final beer for 2018 and it's a tribute to the late David Bowie. It's called Figgy Stardust and you can get it at their taprooms in San Francisco & Alameda.

The dark ale is 6.7% ABV and is a collaboration between Almanac & Washington's Fremont Brewing. Brewed with California figs, cinnamon & vanilla the ale has also been fermented with a strain of Nordic Kviek yeast.

Almanac says that Figgy Stardust is the beer light to guide you.