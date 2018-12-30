Bay Area Brewery Releases David Bowie Tribute Ale
Popular Bay Area-based brewery Almanac has unveiled one final beer for 2018 and it's a tribute to the late David Bowie. It's called Figgy Stardust and you can get it at their taprooms in San Francisco & Alameda.
We’re sneaking one more release into 2018!!! Brewed in collaboration with the Martian spiders at @fremontbrewing in Washington, Figgy Stardust was fermented with a strain of Nordic Kviek yeast and was brewed with California figs, cinnamon, and vanilla. Sip while star gazing and perfecting your snow white tan. Figgy Stardust is the beer light to guide you-------- . Available at the @almanacalamedataproom & @almanacsftaproom now! . #cheers #almanacbeerco #newyearseve #figbeer #greatbeer #freshbeer #drinkgoodbeer #bayarea #bayareabeer #ilovealameda #beerme #davidbowie #davidbowietribute #ziggystardust
The dark ale is 6.7% ABV and is a collaboration between Almanac & Washington's Fremont Brewing. Brewed with California figs, cinnamon & vanilla the ale has also been fermented with a strain of Nordic Kviek yeast.
Almanac says that Figgy Stardust is the beer light to guide you.