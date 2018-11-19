Bay Area Breweries Join Sierra Nevada To Create Camp Fire Benefit Beer

Chico, CA-based Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. has already started their own Camp Fire relief fund & donated $100k to relief efforts, but they aren't stopping there. They asked other breweries to pitch in to help create a beer and have 100% of its proceeds go towards helping with relief efforts.

Hundreds of breweries took Sierra Nevada up on their offer to join a group brewing day on November 27th for the Resilience Butte County Proud IPA. The beer will be 6.7% ABV and will be brewed at popular spots around the country. The Bay Area's own Russian River Brewing Co., Fieldwork, Altamont, Oakland United Beerworks, Sonoma Springs Brewing, & Speakeasy will all be brewing the beer & Sierra Nevada is hopeful that 2,000 barrels of it will be produced.

Look for it within the next few weeks. For more on Sierra Nevada's Camp Fire Relief efforts head here.