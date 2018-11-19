Bay Area Breweries Join Sierra Nevada To Create Camp Fire Benefit Beer
Chico, CA-based Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. has already started their own Camp Fire relief fund & donated $100k to relief efforts, but they aren't stopping there. They asked other breweries to pitch in to help create a beer and have 100% of its proceeds go towards helping with relief efforts.
We've said it before and we'll say it again: there's nothing quite like the brewing community. Since sending out the bat-signal for joining the Camp Fire relief effort, HUNDREDS of breweries have reached out saying "sign us up." If you are a brewer and would like to join us by brewing Resilience Butte County Proud IPA and donating all sales to the Camp Fire Relief Fund, just follow the link in our profile. We'll get you posters, coasters, tap handles and raw ingredient donations whenever possible. THANK YOU to our wonderful brewing community! And an especially big thank you to our buddies at @resiliencebrewing for letting us use the name - you guys rock. #ResilienceIPA #ButteCountyProud #ButteStrong
Hundreds of breweries took Sierra Nevada up on their offer to join a group brewing day on November 27th for the Resilience Butte County Proud IPA. The beer will be 6.7% ABV and will be brewed at popular spots around the country. The Bay Area's own Russian River Brewing Co., Fieldwork, Altamont, Oakland United Beerworks, Sonoma Springs Brewing, & Speakeasy will all be brewing the beer & Sierra Nevada is hopeful that 2,000 barrels of it will be produced.
Many of you have asked if we will be brewing a fundraiser beer to support #CampFire relief efforts. The answer is a resounding “yes.” We are proud to announce that we’ll be brewing Resilience Butte County Proud IPA and donating 100% of sales to Camp Fire relief. In addition, we are also asking every brewery in America to brew Resilience and do the same. I’m sending a letter to brewers across the country, inviting them to join us in a collaboration brew day on Tuesday, November 27. We are working with malt and hop suppliers to provide raw ingredient donations to all participating breweries and are asking those breweries to donate 100 percent of their sales, as well. We know that the rebuilding process will take time, but we’re in this for the long haul. Our hope is to get Resilience IPA in taprooms all over the country to create a solid start for our community’s future. Thank you to each and every one of you for your support. We're right here with you and we’ll get through this together. ❤️Ken #ResilienceIPA #ButteCountyProud #ButteStrong - Ken
Look for it within the next few weeks. For more on Sierra Nevada's Camp Fire Relief efforts head here.