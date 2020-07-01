Bay Area Beach Parking Lots To Close For 4th Of July Weekend

Effective for the 4th of July weekend all state beach parking lots in the Bay Area and in southern California are ordered to be closed. The beaches will remain open, but the move is to deter crowds from gathering at beaches to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

JUST IN: Bars must now close in all 19 California counties on its community spread watch list, Governor Newsom announces.



Californians are also urged to not gather over the weekend in any form and 19 counties are seeing indoor facilities closed effective immediately.