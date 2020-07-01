Bay Area Beach Parking Lots To Close For 4th Of July Weekend

The beaches will remain open

July 1, 2020
Effective for the 4th of July weekend all state beach parking lots in the Bay Area and in southern California are ordered to be closed. The beaches will remain open, but the move is to deter crowds from gathering at beaches to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Californians are also urged to not gather over the weekend in any form and 19 counties are seeing indoor facilities closed effective immediately.

