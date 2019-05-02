Bastille Announce Berkeley Show This October

May 2, 2019
Bastille just unveiled their new single "Joy" & announced that their third album 'Doom Days' will be out on June 14th. On top of all of that the band announced a return to the Bay Area on Friday night October 11th when they'll play the Greek Theatre in Berkeley.

Pre-sale for the show is Wednesday May 8th at 10AM with the code JOY. General on sale is Friday May 10th at 10AM. Get your tickets here.

