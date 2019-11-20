BART Will Not Open San Jose And Milpitas Stations Before 2020

Originally set to open in 2016 - BART's Berryessa Station (San Jose) and Milpitas Station will not be open by year's end. Early this year a November 1st opening date was given then that was pushed back to the end of the year, but due to needs for further testing and ironing out scheduling issues among other factors is pushing the opening of both stations back to sometime in 2020.

Been waiting to take BART all the way to San Jose? Well...you'll have to wait a little longer. @VTA

now says the grand opening of the new Milpitas and Berryessa BART stations won't happen until sometime in 2020. The reason? Engineers need more time to do safety testing. pic.twitter.com/54La7FDVJm — Matt Bigler (@mattbigler740) November 19, 2019

The Berryessa BART station in San Jose initially broke ground back in 2012. The Milpitas Station at Montague Expressway & Capitol Avenue is also complete and will provide better access to the Great Mall.

Once the stations are open you'll be able to get from downtown San Francisco to the north San Jose Berryessa station in an hour.

In January, BART broke ground on downtown San Jose extensions that are expected to be complete in 2030.