BART Unveils Plush BART Train Toy; Riders Ask If It Comes With Drugs And Homeless People

November 30, 2018
(Photo credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Earlier this week BART unveiled a toy in time for the holidays, a miniature plush BART train. How nice, right? Well, riders have been very snarky about the $10 toy that's available at the Lake Merritt Customer Service Center.

Those commenting on Facebook and Twitter have been asking if comes with "peepee," "assault," "delays," "homeless people," "crack pipes," & other things that have been known to be prevalent on the transportation service. 

BART has responded to nearly every comment both with kindness & snark to those with negative things to say. We respect it. They want to be very clear - this is A TOY.

We also kind of want it.

 

