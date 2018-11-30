BART Unveils Plush BART Train Toy; Riders Ask If It Comes With Drugs And Homeless People

Earlier this week BART unveiled a toy in time for the holidays, a miniature plush BART train. How nice, right? Well, riders have been very snarky about the $10 toy that's available at the Lake Merritt Customer Service Center.

Looking for a Christmas stocking stuffer? Perhaps a gift for a White Elephant exchange or Secret Santa?



We have our plush BART train toys on sale now at our Customer Service Center at Lake Merritt BART station! It cost $10+tax. Get them while they're hot, folks. pic.twitter.com/aZe2CL5UK3 — SFBART (@SFBART) November 28, 2018

Those commenting on Facebook and Twitter have been asking if comes with "peepee," "assault," "delays," "homeless people," "crack pipes," & other things that have been known to be prevalent on the transportation service.

Does it come with delays and assaults too — NinerFanDan (@NinerFanDan) November 28, 2018

BART has responded to nearly every comment both with kindness & snark to those with negative things to say. We respect it. They want to be very clear - this is A TOY.

We also kind of want it.