BART To Start Work On Downtown San Jose Extension Next Week

BART has made recent extensions to South Fremont & Antioch, but it's expansion to San Jose has hit several delays, but their Berryessa (North San Jose) station is expected to open this year. Though it might not be until the year's end. Meanwhile, work is set to begin on BART's extension to downtown San Jose next week.

Construction will start between South Market & North 3rd Street & is expected to last for seven weeks. BART is expected to open in downtown San Jose in 2026.

Among new BART stops expected to be available by 2026 are ones at Alum Rock (28th Street), Downtown San Jose (Diridon Station), & Santa Clara.

