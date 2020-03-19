BART Service To End At 9PM Starting Monday

BART is experiencing a dramatic drop in ridership due to the shelter-in-place orders in the Bay Area and now the transit agency has announced modifications to their operating hours.

Starting Mon, March 23, BART will provide service Mon-Fri from 5am-9pm (currently service runs until midnight). Current weekday train frequency will remain.



Starting Sat, March 28, Sat and Sun service will be from 8am-9pm. Current weekend train frequency will remain. — SFBART (@SFBART) March 19, 2020

Starting Monday March 23rd weekday hours will be 5AM - 9PM & weekend hours will be 8AM - 9PM. Riders will need to be in the system by 8:45PM to make the final trains. This is a change to current final trains leaving after midnight.

As of Wednesday March 18th BART is seeing an 88% decrease in ridership from last month & riders after 9PM account for only 3% of ridership recently.

