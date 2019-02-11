BART Service To San Jose Expected To Begin November 1st

February 11, 2019
As testing begins on BART's extension between Fremont & San Jose this week a tentative opening date has been given to the Berryessa BART station in North San Jose - November 1st, 2019.

After several delays, now we know if things remain on schedule from here on out you'll be able to take BART to San Jose for the first time beginning in the fall. Crews first broke ground on the Berryessa Station back in 2012 so this has been a long time coming. The opening of the Berryessa BART station should coincide with the opening of the Milpitas Station at Montague Expressway & Capitol Avenue near the Great Mall.

In January, BART broke ground on downtown San Jose extensions that are expected to be complete in 2026. 

 

