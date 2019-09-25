BART Service To Downtown San Jose Pushed Back To 2030

BART still has plans to finally open service to the south bay with the Milpitas and Berryessa Station (in San Jose) by the end of 2019, but the service to downtown San Jose that had been anticipated to begin in 2026 has been pushed back to 2030.

BART began work on stations in downtown San Jose earlier this year, which will eventually include stops at Alum Rock (28th Street), Downtown San Jose, Diridon Station, & Santa Clara. BART Silicon Valley business operations and communications director, Bernice Alaniz, stated that the 2026 projection was based on environmental clearance and other milestrones occurring at specific times. Those milestones and clearances have been pushed back thus creating a delay.

New projections are that service will begin to the 4 additional stations by 2029, or 2030, but that timeline is fluid and there may be efficiency gains that push them forward.

It's safe to not expect BART to service downtown San Jose, or Santa Clara for the next decade.