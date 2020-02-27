BART Plans To Open Third Fremont Station As Wait For South Bay Extension Continues

Plans moved forward this week for a third BART station in Fremont as the transit agency's board of directors voted unanimously to approve a resolution of public compliance and initial project reports to kickstart the process of building the Irvington Station between the Fremont & Warm Springs stations.

The BART Board of Directors will consider a funding allocation Thursday in support of the design phase of a new station between Fremont and Warm Springs, according to BART officials. https://t.co/xgjz48VEvV — KPIX 5 (@KPIXtv) February 27, 2020

Money from the 2014 approved Measure BB & bridge toll funds will go towards funding the station, which is expected to break ground in 2022 & open for service in 2026. It's expected to be a $205 million project.

Meanwhile, BART riders are growing frustrated by the continued wait on the Milpitas and Berryessa Station (in San Jose) to open. After it was previously promised to open in 2019 there's now no expected date for those stations to open and deadlines keep passing without any significant updates.

Software problems have plagued the $2.3 billion extension and they're being worked on to help ensure that trains stop exactly where they should at the new stations. Earlier this month it was reported that BART identified 750 items that VTA needs to fix at the Milipitas & Berryessa Stations. So, it's a work in progress.