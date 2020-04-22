BART Now Requiring Riders Wear Face Coverings

Following requirements from counties around the Bay Area for residents to wear face coverings in essential businesses & on public transportation, BART has made it a requirement for riders to wear them as of Wednesday April 22nd.

There will be announcements & posters asking riders to adhere to the new policy. BART police will also urge riders to cover their faces and will ask people who refuse to cover their faces leave the system.

Enforcement on face covering requirements begins today and failure to comply can result in fines anywhere from $50-$1,000 depending on the county.