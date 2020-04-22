BART Now Requiring Riders Wear Face Coverings
As of Wednesday April 22nd
Following requirements from counties around the Bay Area for residents to wear face coverings in essential businesses & on public transportation, BART has made it a requirement for riders to wear them as of Wednesday April 22nd.
County health orders from Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco and San Mateo now require BART riders to wear face coverings in stations and trains. If you are riding BART, you need to cover your face. Please help prevent spread of COVID-19. The vast majority of current BART riders already wear a face covering. We thank all who do. Starting today, BART will be communicating with public on this requirement via: ▪️Social media/website ▪️PA announcements ▪️Digital display signs ▪️This poster on all stations To comply with multi-county emergency health order, BART Police will give verbal reminders of requirement to uncovered riders and remind them option to use any material to cover their face. Officers will ask person to leave system only upon refusal to cover their face. Please help protect yourself, your fellow riders and our BART employees by covering your face. #sfbart #sanfrancisco #oakland #berkeley #bayarea #covid_19 #shelterinplace
There will be announcements & posters asking riders to adhere to the new policy. BART police will also urge riders to cover their faces and will ask people who refuse to cover their faces leave the system.
Enforcement on face covering requirements begins today and failure to comply can result in fines anywhere from $50-$1,000 depending on the county.