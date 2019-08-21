BART Now Promises First San Jose And Milpitas Stations Will Be Open By Dec. 31st

After years of delays it appears that BART stations in north San Jose as well as Milpitas will finally open this year. Many questioned the initial November 1st opening date and now it seems they were right to do so. Earlier this week BART Board President Deven Dufty said that things were on track for a December 31st running date for both Berryessa & Milpitas Station.

Two new BART stations coming soon. BART Board President Says Milpitas and Berryessa Stations Will Open by December 31st https://t.co/HhV5ZKhO0a — TwistNHook (@TwistNHook) August 20, 2019

The VTA still needs to transfer responsibilities over to BART and that's expected to take a few more months & barring anymore setbacks those stations should be in use prior to the end of 2019.

The Berryessa BART station in San Jose initially broke ground back in 2012. The Milpitas Station at Montague Expressway & Capitol Avenue is also complete and will provide better access to the Great Mall.

In January, BART broke ground on downtown San Jose extensions that are expected to be complete in 2026.