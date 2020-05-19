BART Sets June 13th Opening Date For Service To San Jose & Milpitas
The long-awaited extension is almost ready.
After many, many years of waiting BART & VTA have finally announced that BART's south bay extension is ready to open on June 13th. Service will now extend south through Milpitas and San Jose's Berryessa Station.
BART and @VTA are thrilled to announce that Milpitas and Berryessa stations are ready for service after all safety related tests have been completed, verified and accepted.— SFBART (@SFBART) May 19, 2020
Milpitas and Berryessa stations will be opening on Saturday, June 13! https://t.co/GUGJhfQlpD
BART recently unveiled the system's new map, which includes the new stations, an upcoming third Fremont station & plans for its further South Bay expansion. That next expansion was recently pushed back from a projected 2026 opening to 2029, or 2030.
We made some tweaks over the weekend to the version of the BART system map we showed you on Friday.— SFBART (@SFBART) May 10, 2020
Full details about our process of updating the map are detailed here: https://t.co/o64bp2VbG7 pic.twitter.com/4ecn9UYQt6
The opening of these two stations will act as somewhat of a soft opening as ridership remains drastically down due to shelter in place orders.