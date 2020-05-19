BART Sets June 13th Opening Date For Service To San Jose & Milpitas

The long-awaited extension is almost ready.

May 19, 2020
BART

Bay Area News

After many, many years of waiting BART & VTA have finally announced that BART's south bay extension is ready to open on June 13th. Service will now extend south through Milpitas and San Jose's Berryessa Station.

BART recently unveiled the system's new map, which includes the new stations, an upcoming third Fremont station & plans for its further South Bay expansion. That next expansion was recently pushed back from a projected 2026 opening to 2029, or 2030.

The opening of these two stations will act as somewhat of a soft opening as ridership remains drastically down due to shelter in place orders.

 

