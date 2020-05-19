BART Sets June 13th Opening Date For Service To San Jose & Milpitas

After many, many years of waiting BART & VTA have finally announced that BART's south bay extension is ready to open on June 13th. Service will now extend south through Milpitas and San Jose's Berryessa Station.

BART and @VTA are thrilled to announce that Milpitas and Berryessa stations are ready for service after all safety related tests have been completed, verified and accepted.



Milpitas and Berryessa stations will be opening on Saturday, June 13! https://t.co/GUGJhfQlpD — SFBART (@SFBART) May 19, 2020

BART recently unveiled the system's new map, which includes the new stations, an upcoming third Fremont station & plans for its further South Bay expansion. That next expansion was recently pushed back from a projected 2026 opening to 2029, or 2030.

We made some tweaks over the weekend to the version of the BART system map we showed you on Friday.

Full details about our process of updating the map are detailed here: https://t.co/o64bp2VbG7 pic.twitter.com/4ecn9UYQt6 — SFBART (@SFBART) May 10, 2020

The opening of these two stations will act as somewhat of a soft opening as ridership remains drastically down due to shelter in place orders.